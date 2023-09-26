Former Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, has declared his intention to review the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy if he is elected President in the 2024 elections.

In an interview on UTV on Tuesday, Mr. Kyerematen said while he commended the NPP government’s effort to make education more accessible through the Free SHS policy, it is important to review the policy after seven years of implementation.

Mr Kyerematen went on to outline his vision for the education sector, emphasizing that a comprehensive review of the Free SHS policy was essential.

“I will review Free SHS, we have done it for seven years, You cannot implement a programme for seven and not review it, so when I come there will be a comprehensive review of the free SHS. The original idea is good and I commend Akufo-Addo for it, but it has to be reviewed,” Mr Kyerematen said.

He added that his government will not only ensure that the policy guarantees access to education but also maintain and enhance the quality of education children receive.

Mr Kyerematen further elaborated on his plans, highlighting the need for increased investment in infrastructure, teacher training, and curriculum development.

He stressed the importance of creating a well-rounded education system that prepares students for both academic and practical challenges.