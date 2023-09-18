Commissioner of Police (COP) George Alex Mensah has announced his intention to vie for the Asante Bekwai parliamentary seat in the Ashanti Region.

This announcement coincides with his official retirement from the Ghana Police Service after a dedicated 31-year career.

COP Alex Mensah has been in the spotlight due to his involvement in a leaked tape discussing the removal of Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.

He has since appeared before the Parliamentary Committee tasked with investigating this matter.

In an interview with Accra-based Angel FM, COP George Alex Mensah firmly declared his decision to run for political office and represent the Bekwai Constituency in Parliament.

He stated, “I have thought about it and I will run as MP, I have been thinking about it for a long time and I have taken a decision, so I will contest. I am from Asante Bekwai and I will contest for the seat.”

Although he did not specify the political party under whose banner he plans to run, it is worth noting that during the ad-hoc committee’s hearings, he revealed his affiliation as a sympathizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).