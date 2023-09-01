The Minister of Trade and Industry, KT Hammond, has disclosed that 126 projects are currently in operation under the government’s One-District-One-Factory policy.

According to him, about 300 established companies are also at the various stages of completion, actively taking part in the supply chain.

Addressing the Ghana Industrial Summit and Exhibition 2023, on September 18, organised by the Association of Ghana Industries, KT Hammond, highlighted a number of direct and indirect jobs One-District-One-Factory has provided.

“Over 60% of the companies under the One-District-One Factory initiative operating under my ministry, are developing all, implementing similar programmes, which account for the bulk of their employment creation impact. As a result of this massive push for investment, and industrialisation, so far, about 300 1D1F projects are at various stages of implementation and over 160,000 direct and indirect jobs have been created.

The total number of 1D1F projects in operation is now 126, we have about 300 established at various stages of operation and completion, which are actively producing and taking part in the supply chain under discussion today, we will say is 126, not doing badly at all”.

The Adansi-Asokwa MP remarked that 58 of the projects are fully owned by youth groups in the country.

“Out of about 143 1D1F projects in various stages of construction and plant acquisition, 58 are fully owned by the youth groups who have been mobilised to establish agro-based processing factories in the 58 respective districts. They are involved amongst other rice, maize, ginger, bamboo, cassava, mushroom processing chain,” he stated.

Through the ongoing implementation of the 1D1F program, the government aims to stimulate industrialization, boost local production, and enhance the overall economic landscape of the country.