Lawyers of Commissioner of Police (COP) George Alex Mensah, one of the key witnesses in the ongoing investigation into an alleged plot to remove the IGP from office, say they are surprised at the decision by the Ghana Police Service (GPS) to interdict their client.

The GPS in a statement on Thursday announced that it was interdicting three of its officers for their involvement in the alleged plot.

They are COP Alex Mensah, Superintendent George Asare, and Superintendent Emmanuel Eric Gyebi.

The move comes in response to the circulation of a leaked audio recording allegedly involving discussions about the removal of the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

The leaked tape, which has been widely shared on social media and other platforms, reportedly contains conversations among the three senior police officers discussing plans and strategies related to the potential removal of the current IGP with former Northern Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bugri Naabu.

Lead Counsel for COP Mensah, Kwaku Owusu Agyeman in an interview in Accra on Thursday said that they will advise themselves accordingly.

“We were expecting that the service will allow Parliament to make its own findings. As you are aware the probe is to establish the findings which are in the public domain. So, it is quite a surprise to us that this has happened.”

“But be that as it may, we take it in good faith. We will also see what our client’s rights are…In the next few days ahead of us we will also make our actions known,” he stated.