Organizers of a planned picket of Jubilee House have assured the public that the demonstration will proceed despite an injunction application filed at the court by the police.

The organizers, Democracy Hub, planned to demonstrate within the vicinity of the Jubilee House from Thursday 21st to Saturday 23rd September 2023, but the police in a statement disclosed it had filed an injunction at the court and waiting for it to determine the matter before taking any further action.

The Hub expressed its disappointment at the “partisan attempts by the Police to disrupt peaceful and democratic mobilization for our upcoming Occupy Julorbi House picket.”

The group therefore urged the public in a press release to disregard the police communication and convene at the 37 Trotro Station on Friday, September 23 for the protest.

Below is the Democracy Hub’s full release.

PRESS RELEASE

#OccupyJulorBiHouse Protest

Our attention has been drawn to a last-minute press statement released by the Ghana Police Service claiming that they have filed an application to prohibit the lawful exercise of our rights to demonstrate.

We wish to put it on record that the Ghana Police Service has not served us with any application, and we are unaware of what exactly the police application is about.

Further, we want the general public to know that throughout our engagement with the Police, they kept up ruse, making us believe that they would respect the law and fulfil their obligations under the Public Order Act.

We are appalled by the desperate and likely partisan attempts by the Police to disrupt peaceful and democratic mobilization for our upcoming Occupy Julorbi House picket.

We invite the general public to disregard a statement which is riddled with misinformation.

Our picket will proceed as planned.

We invite the general public to assemble at the 37 Trotro station from 6:30 am tomorrow for onward march to the Julorbi House.

Our decision follows that of the legal position taken by the Government and the Electoral Commission that the mere filing of an application does not prevent the exercise of constitutional rights.

For God, Country and in the resistance to oppressors’ rule.

Signed

The Convenor