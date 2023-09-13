The Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) wants improved security and some risk allowance for its members following the recent attacks at the Tamale District Court.

On August 28, the Tamale district court was attacked by some residents. The angry residents had stormed the Tamale district court during the case of a man accused of selling drugs to the youth.

The group pelted stones at the court which resulted in the injuring of a police officer. There was also an exchange of gunfire between the Police and the Youth during the encounter.

JUSAG has since condemned this act and described it as barbaric.

The Association has also made a call for improved security at the courts and risk allowance for its members.

President of JUSAG, Mr Samuel Afotey Otu who made this call during the 2023 Judicial Service Staff Durbar and Open Forum in Cape Coast said, the incident is a wake-up call for its members to be considered for risk allowances.

“As members of the judicial service, it is our solemn duty to nurture and protect the justice system. We have the immense responsibility of shaping the future of our nation by upholding the principles of justice and the rule of law.

“As we do this and more, let us enhance security in our Courts to protect and safeguard staff, judges and magistrates and our clients.

“The recent incident of attack at the Tamale District Court is a wake-up call on the service to relook at our security protocols. It also sends a signal that all employees of the service are at risk.

“And with this inherent risk, provision of risk allowance should not be seen as too much for staff,” Mr Afotey Otu charged.