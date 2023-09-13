The National Security Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah and the lawyer for the Inspector General of Police, Kwame Gyan are currently locked up in a closed-door meeting with Parliament’s ad-hoc committee probing a leaked tape regarding the IGP.

The former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, NPP, Daniel Bugri Naabu is also before the committee with his lawyers for further investigations into the secret tape which revealed plans by some three senior Police Officers to get the IGP, Dr George Akuffo Dampare removed from office in a bid to help the NPP rig the 2024 polls.

Dampare disclosed to the committee when he appeared before it on Tuesday that he had no working relationship with Bugri Naabu.

The IGP also refuted the allegations that he was part of a conspiracy to secretly record conversations of the three implicated police officers.

The IGP also dismissed suggestions that he was in constant touch with the flagbearer of the opposition party, John Dramani Mahama. He revealed that the allegations made by the Police officers caused his family severe pain.

The in-camera hearing has also in attendance the three senior police officers – COP Alex Mensah, Superintendent George Asare, and Superintendent Emmanuel Eric Gyebi – implicated in the secret recording together with their lawyers.