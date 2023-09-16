A Police Science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo, has strongly called for the chairman of the ad hoc committee responsible for investigating a leaked tape allegedly detailing a plot to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP), to step aside due to perceived bias.

Prof Gyampo asserted that Samuel Atta Akyea’s conduct during the IGP’s hearing indicated a clear prejudice against Dr George Akuffo Dampare. According to him, the chairman’s body language, line of questioning, and recurring remarks all seemed to suggest a predisposition against the IGP.

“You aren’t smarter than Ghanaians. We can glean your partiality. Your body language, line of questioning and recurring remarks consistently hint at personal biases against the IGP,” Prof Gyampo remarked.

Prof Gyampo accused the chairman of appearing more like a defense attorney for the aggrieved police officers, insinuating their desire to become IGPs and potentially undermining the people’s will.

He argued that the chairman did not appear credible in his role, saying, “You don’t look like a credible chairman of any important committee. Rather, you look more like a defense counsel for the bitter police officers whose quest to be made IGPs so they can subvert the will of the people has been exposed.”

He called on the chairman to voluntarily step down from his position if he genuinely had no hidden agenda in presiding over the panel. Prof Gyampo emphasized that chairing the committee was not mandatory, especially if it compromised the integrity of the investigation. He suggested that the Speaker appoint a replacement to ensure a fair and unbiased inquiry.

“It is not by force to chair this committee, especially when your work output is more of a disservice. If you don’t have any personal interest in this matter, then recuse yourself or get replaced by a Speaker, as your role is more of a nuisance, and annoying, particularly when you think we are unable to read between the lines.

“Just recuse yourself, it is not by force!” Prof Gyampo concluded in a statement.