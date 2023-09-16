The leadership of the Northern Regional chapter of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on the Ghana Police Service to initiate investigations into circumstances surrounding the auction of over $400,000 worth of medical supplies procured by Chief Zosimli Naa.

The medical supplies including dialysis machines, oxygen tanks, and incubators were earmarked to be distributed to health facilities in the region to address various healthcare challenges.

Sources within the region indicate Chief Zosimli Naa, a woman chief leading the Tamale-Louisville sister city relationship was unable to clear the medical supplies early and as such, the items were auctioned.

Following the auctioning of the medical supplies, many in the Northern region have raised concerns, stressing that health facilities in the area in dire need, have been deprived of the essential items.

Speaking at a press conference, the leadership of the NDC in the Northern region called on Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia to as a matter of urgency, intervene.

The NDC alleged that the Vice president assured them that he was going to ensure there was a tax waiver on the items which did not happen.

Regional Secretary for the NDC Mohammed Abdul-Salam, described the auction as disheartening because it will deprive indigenes of the region critical healthcare.

“The medical supplies worth over $400,000 were shipped from the United States of America with the intention of aiding hospitals in the Northern Region, particularly the Tamale Teaching Hospital, Central Hospital, and other hospitals were unlawfully auctioned by the Tema Port authorities. These medical supplies included oxygen tanks, dialysis machines, and incubators were intended to enhance healthcare services in the Northern Region.

“The supplies arrived in Ghana in September 2022 and were auctioned in June 2023. To expedite the clearance of the items, key individuals including Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP Northern Regional chairman, and an executive from the Tamale Teaching were engaged and they assured the donors that a tax waiver for the medical supplies had been secured and so it is disheartening that the items were auctioned.”

Mohammed Abdul-Salam further urged “the Vice President and Chairman of the Police Council to immediately sanction an inquiry into the case of the auction of Chief Zosimli Naa’s medical supplies intended for Tamale hospitals if his office is not to be blamed.”