The National Youth Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), George Opare Addo, has denied claims that the party has been busing prospective registrants to the limited voter registration centres.

He alleged that the NPP is rather engaged in such acts, but turned around to accuse them wrongly.

“We have seen videos of NPP going around communities dishing out money to people who have now turned 18 years to register. Have you seen any video of anybody from NDC bussing people?” he asked.

Opare Addo also admitted that there’s nothing wrong for people to seek support from their leaders if they are faced with financial constraints.

“When you are leaders of a community and your members reach out to you about registration being done in communities far away where they are. And so we mobilised ourselves, can you help us with transportation, I don’t think there’s anything wrong with it,” he said.

Opare Addo also insisted that the NDC will not waste its time attending the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meetings, where their opinions will not be accepted.

He cited the conduct of the EC Boss Jean Mensa which forced them to opt out of IPAC.

“We have been told by Jean Mensa that IPAC cannot advise her on things we have to do. On many occasions, we have gone on IPAC meetings and made some suggestions and Jean Mensa have been bold enough to tell us that she doesn’t need our suggestions. We don’t see the need to attend IPAC,” he said.

Opare Addo’s comments come amid allegations that both the NDC and the NPP are engaging in voter mobilization tactics, including bussing people to registration centres and offering financial incentives to prospective registrants.