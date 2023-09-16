Second-half goals from Jeremy Doku, Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland helped Manchester City come from behind to beat in-form West Ham and continue their winning start to the Premier League season.

James Ward-Prowse’s diving header gave the Hammers the lead against the run of play, but Doku’s first City goal restored parity 43 seconds after the interval. Silva then collected Julian Alvarez’s looping ball over the top of the West Ham defence before calmly prodding past the onrushing Alphonse Areola.

Haaland had squandered several opportunities before he extended City’s lead with a trademark finish.

Leaders City restore their two-point lead over Liverpool at the top of the table after Jurgen Klopp’s side beat Wolves in the early kick-off, while West Ham drop to sixth.