A man believed to be in his late 20s has been found dead in an abandoned toilet facility at Awutu Bawjiase Methodist School in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region.

Citi News sources say the abandoned toilet facility is one of the facilities being built by the Coastal Development Authority in the Bawjiase enclave.

An eyewitness, Kwame Abanga, said a friend reported to him that someone was hanging in the abandoned public toilet and quickly rushed into the facility to find the man hanging.

“At around 7 to 8 pm a friend spoke to me about the incident. He told me that he had seen someone in the abandoned toilet facility and suspected foul play. Another friend called to tell me that he was attending to nature’s call when he saw the man hanging in the abandoned toilet facility.

“I also know that the deceased had been without a job… We are all waiting to hear from the Police after their investigations,” Mr Abanga said.

The reason for the man’s death is unknown, but police have begun investigations into the matter.