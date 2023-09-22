A veteran Nigerian radio journalist, Hamisu Danjibga, has been found dead in north-west Zamfara state three days after he was declared missing.

Danjibga worked with the Voice of Nigeria (VON) for many years, where he reported extensively on the widespread insecurity in Zamfara state.

He was declared missing early Monday before his body was found in a pit behind his house.

The VON in a statement said the journalist had been kidnapped by “terrorists”, describing his death as murder.

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and other press organisations have condemned the alleged killing of Danjibga.

Zamfara state Governor Dauda Lawal has ordered security agencies to investigate the incident.

Fellow journalists said Danjibga’s broadcast voice gave him an edge over others during his decades-long career as a reporter.