Multi-award-winning Ghanaian songstress Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda, known professionally as MzVee, has finally released her highly anticipated single “Destiny”.

In the song, MzVee sings about how she was destined for greatness, and how she is determined to achieve her dreams no matter what obstacles she faces. She encourages her listeners to do the same and to never give up on their own destinies.

The former Lynz Entertainment Signee has been teasing the release of “Destiny” for several weeks on social media, and fans have been eagerly awaiting its arrival.

“Destiny” is a perfect comeback single for MzVee. The song’s lyrics are inspiring and they resonate with anyone who has ever felt lost or uncertain about their future.

It features a visually stunning and one of the most creatively executed music videos ever to be produced by a Ghanaian musician. It is actually a strong contender for the 2024 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards’ Music Video of the Year award.

Watch the video below