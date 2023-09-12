The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) is warning residents of the spillage of the Bagre Dam in neighbouring Burkina Faso.

NADMO is calling on the residents to move to higher ground as the water level at the Bagre dam is rising rapidly.

NADMO said in a statement that, as of September 8, 2023, the water levels at the dam stood at 235.06 meters, as against the level of 235 meters for spillage.

NADMO further warned farmers and residents to be wary of reptiles, as they are also struggling for survival.

“Following report received from our development partners in Burkina Faso (SONABEL ENERGY) about the spillage of the Bagre Dam, we hereby wish to announce for the information of the general public to be on the alert and move to higher grounds.”

“According to the report, the spillage is high since the current Bagre Dam level as of 08/09/2023 is 235.06m, as against the maximum spillage level of 235m. The report further indicates that, the water level of the Bagre Dam seems to be rising rapidly.”

“This flood alert therefore is to inform farmers and the general public, the Communities along the White and Black Volta Lakes to avoid flood waters as well as our development partners to be on the alert, and to get all the Communities who may be at risk to move to higher grounds, since the rivers has overflown its banks and some farms along rivers are flooded. Also the natural habitat of reptiles is being disturbed and people should be careful along the rivers as the risk of snake bites is high during this period. The reptiles are also struggling for survival as they move upland, on debris and on top of trees along the rivers”.

