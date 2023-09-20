The Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore, is optimistic about a resounding victory for his party in the 2024 general elections.

He is so certain of the party’s victory that he sarcastically told Umaru Sanda Amadu on Citi TV’s Face to Face program that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will still be defeated should it decide to elect a relative of the NDC’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, in its November 4 flagbearer primaries.

“If they [NPP] elect a flagbearer who is even a family member of former president John Mahama, still John Mahama will win the elections. Don’t forget John Mahama is the most popular person in Ghana and he is even more popular than Akufo-Addo.”

Mr. Ashie Moore attributed the NDC’s defeat in the 2020 elections to rigging. He said that the party is prepared this time around to ensure that does not repeat in the 2024 elections and that the party will face the NPP off squarely to ensure fairness.

“This time around, we are not going to sit aloof and allow the elections to be rigged. The elections were rigged in 2020, and this time around we are going to put up every strategy to make sure that we match up the NPP.”

He further expressed his utmost trust in the NDC’s new national officers to deliver victory to the party in next year’s polls.

“Elections are all about communications and so I believe in every single personality that has been appointed as a director of any portfolio and I know that we are going to work as a team and make sure that we win and I know we will do fantastic and we will beat whoever the NPP brings.”