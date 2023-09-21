The Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has condemned the arrest of organisers and key members of the ‘#OccupyJulorbiHouse Demonstration’, describing it as shameful and backward.

Over 50 members of the group were arrested Thursday morning by the police and distributed to different police stations.

In a post on X formerly Twitter, Mr Gyamfi bemoaned the ‘heinous barbarism happening” under the watch and leadership of the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akufo Dampare, who many perceived to be different”.

“The arrest of the innocent citizens who decided to embark on a peaceful protest against the misrule of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia/NPP government this morning is not only unlawful but shameful and backward.

“There cannot be any place for this odious abuse of fundamental human rights in any democratic country governed by the rule of law.

“Even more reprehensible is the fact that some of the unlawfully arrested protestors have had their phones illegally seized and have been subjected to beatings and all manner of inhumane and degrading treatments by the Ghana Police Service. Sadly, this heinous barbarism is happening under the watch and leadership of an IGP, who many thought would be different”.

He demanded the immediate release of all arrested and detained protestors.

“The NDC condemns this shameful conduct by the Ghana Police Service in no uncertain terms. And demands the immediate release of all the unlawfully arrested and detained protestors,” he asserted.

Mr. IGP; after all the support and goodwill you have enjoyed from Ghanaians since your appointment, we certainly deserve better from you. Enough of the institutionalized tyranny!

Release the protestors NOW! SAMMY GYAMFI ESQ. National Communications Officer National Democratic Congress.