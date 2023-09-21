A BBC reporter, Thomas Naadi, and his cameraman were arrested as part of the protesters of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration Thursday morning.

Naadi was subsequently released, but his cameraman is still in police custody.

A reporter with Metro TV was also assaulted by the police during the peaceful demonstration which started Thursday morning.

Citi News’ Fred Duhoe reported that chaos erupted at the Greater Accra Regional Police Headquarters after protesters were physically assaulted for demanding the release of their colleagues.

The lawyers representing the protesters have stated their intention to obtain bail for their clients through legal proceedings scheduled for Friday.

Following an extensive discussion with officers at the Accra regional police headquarters, both parties have mutually agreed to address the matter in court on Friday, September 22.

Notably, political activist Bernard Monah and the former MP for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini, along with the protesters’ legal representatives, met with the police to gain a clearer understanding of the charges against the demonstrators.