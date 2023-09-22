Founder of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Professor Kwame Karikari, has called on media organisations to boycott activities of the Ghana Police Service, in protest of the numerous assault cases suffered by journalists at the hands of police personnel.

This follows the manhandling of some reporters by the police during the ‘#OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration’ on Thursday, September 21.

Journalists, including a BBC reporter and his cameraman, were arrested, while Metro TV’s Bridget Otoo was also roughed up by the Police.

Responding to Thursday’s events, Professor Karikari said media companies must boycott the Police

“If I were an editor or a manager of a major radio station, that wields influence that the majority of the people respect and listen to, I would boycott covering anything about the police and tell them we are boycotting anything concerned with the police.

“Because you are not treating us with the respect we have in our constitution. This is what I would advise media organisations that are respectful, and also that are serving the people in ways the media must serve. This is what I will do, boycotting anything the police will do in this country,” Professor Karikari advised.

The Founder of MFWA also encouraged the Police to allow peaceful demonstrations

“What makes our police so jittery? So jittery and nervous about demonstrations in this country? Are there demonstrations in this Republic where the people have been wielding arms? Or where the people have gone on a rampage, destroying properties, lives and all that?

“What kind of violent demonstrations have we had that make our police so jittery and so insensitive about citizens expressing their rights to demonstrate, which is a right of freedom of expression?

“It doesn’t matter what party, or organisation, as long as it’s a legitimate party, organisation or citizen, they have every right to demonstrate. What is it that makes our police oppose demonstrations?” he quizzed.