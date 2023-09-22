The group, which has on several occasions criticised the government, has been embarking on a series of demonstrations, demanding the government put in place proper measures to alleviate the suffering of Ghanaians.
On Friday morning, celebrities including Efia Odo, EL, Kelvyn Boy, John Dumelo and comedian Warris joined demonstrators gathered at the 37 lorry park to march to the Jubilee House.
