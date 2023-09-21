Pressure group, FixtheCountry, has condemned the arrest of protesters of ‘OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration, calling for their immediate release from cells.

Early Thursday morning, the Ghana Police Service arrested several protestors including key members of Democracy Hub, for defiling their orders to go ahead with the protest.

The group in a statement dated September 21 described the action by the police as a threat to the country’s democracy.

“Fix The Country Condemns the unreasonable, unlawful and unconstitutional arrests of protesters in Accra, Ghana, participating in the #Occupy Julorbi and call for the immediate and unconditional release of all protestors.

“We draw attention to the dire implications of this course of action by the Ghana Police Service and by extension government who have chosen to suppress the rights of citizens exercising their rights to protest.

“This very action is a threat to our very democracy that all lovers of the democracy must condemn,” FixTheCountry said in its statement.

Read below the statement by FixtheCountry

September 21,2023

For Immediate Release

PRESS RELEASE

#Occupy JulorBiHouse Protest Update No. 1

What has happened:

Around 8 am, the Ghana Police Service arrested several protestors including key members of the organisation team, pushed and forced them into buses and sent them to the Police Headquarters. We are seeking to confirm reports of torture and inhumane treatment of some of those arrested. As far as we are aware, members of the public continue to be arrested for showing support for the demonstration.

We have had further reports that those arrested are being dispersed into different police stations to make it difficult for our legal team to attend them as required by law situation effectively.

We urge all well-meaning Ghanaians at home and abroad to make their voices heard in rejecting and resist- ing the blatant violations and suppression of their fundamental human rights and freedoms of speech,

assembly and demonstrate peacefully. #Fix The Country

Signed

The Convenor

