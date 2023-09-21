The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has condemned the arrest of protesters who were demonstrating against the government on Thursday, September 21.

In a statement, the NDC General Secretary, Fifi Kwetey described the arrest of the protesters as shameful and a violation of their fundamental rights.

“The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has learned with great disappointment the brutality meted out on the Occupy Jubilee House protesters in the early hours of today. The NDC is saddened by such crude tactics being deployed by the Police at a time when the IGP is being applauded for making efforts toward transforming the Ghana Police Service into the best institution in the country.

“This shameful show of brute force runs counter to that. It’s regrettable the police would think that violence and suppression of human rights is the best way to address issues.

“After 31 years of our democratic journey, it is a crying shame that we cannot find more peaceful ways to address these issues. This is a massive step backwards for our democracy. We hereby call on the police to use professional means to handle these issues and to release the

arrested protesters forthwith.

“In the spirit of solidarity, we extend empathy to protesters who have been injured and/or detained by the police. We hereby call on all progressive forces to join the NDC to provide legal and other support to assist all the protesters who have been arrested or injured by the police.”