The leadership of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration has vowed to continue their protest despite the arrest of some participants and alleged intimidation by the police.

The Ghana Police Service had earlier announced an injunction application at the court to prohibit the group from protesting within the vicinity of the Jubilee House as planned.

On Thursday morning, 49 members of the group were arrested by the police and distributed to different police stations.

A BBC reporter, his cameraman, and a Metro TV reporter were part of the arrested protesters, but they were subsequently released.

Addressing the media after day one of the protest, the group strongly condemned the actions of the police and reiterated their intention to continue the protest.

“TheFixCountry Team were hoping to announce the release of fellow comrades by the police. However, they are still being detained unlawfully by the Ghana Police Service. We would like to remind the public that we have planned a three-day demonstration. And we continue to speak against injustice and poor governance in Ghana.

“We are only Ghanaians, all we need is food, water, and clothes, we want to be able to take care of our mothers and fathers. We will stay and fight, and will take our country back,” some leaders of the group pointed out.

The Police on Thursday explained that the arrested 49 suspects embarked on an unlawful assembly and violation of the Public Order Act.

According to a statement issued by the Police Service in Accra on Thursday, “the 49 suspects, who are currently in custody assisting in the investigation, were arrested within the vicinity of the Jubilee House and the 37 Military Hospital area.”

Meanwhile, the Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has condemned the arrest of organisers and key members of the ‘#OccupyJulorbiHouse Demonstration’, describing it as shameful and backward.