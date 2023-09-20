Police have restored calm at Ofankor following a violent incident Wednesday morning that saw the blocking of public roads and the burning of tires.

Initial investigations suggest that the unrest was triggered by a land dispute between landguards and some wood sellers.

Security measures in the area have been reinforced by the Police, and the affected road has been reopened to normal traffic.

In a brief statement, the police confirmed that they are actively investigating the incident to identify and apprehend those responsible.

According to available information, the confrontation occurred between wood sellers and landguards at Ofankor Moose along the Accra-Nsawam road.

One person is reported dead while several others have sustained injuries.

Citi News’ Adwoa Tenkoramaa reported that the root cause of the conflict stems from the landowner’s decision to evict the wood sellers, despite having received rent payments from them for the last three years.

The situation escalated when landguards suspected to have been sent by the land owner descended on the premises, firing shots and looting shops, resulting in one wood seller suffering gunshot wounds. In response, the wood sellers took retaliatory action.

Fortunately, the timely arrival of the police prevented the situation from escalating further and helped restore peace to the area.