Former Black Stars head coach, James Kwesi Appiah, has been appointed as the new head coach of Sudan’s men’s senior national team.

The 63-year-old Ghanaian will lead the Nile Crocodiles for the next three years, according to Citi Sports sources.

The Sudanese Football Federation has been in talks with Appiah for months and sees him as the coach to take them to the next level.

Appiah is not new to Sudanese football, having served as head coach of Al Khartoum in December 2014. During his tenure, he led the team to a fourth-place finish in the league and qualification to the Confederation Cup.

The following season, he led the club to its highest points tally per season in club history, 65 points, but they did not qualify for the CAF Confederation Cup.

Appiah’s last major coaching job was as Ghana national team coach, where he had a second stint between 2017 and 2020.