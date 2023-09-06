The Public Account Committee (PAC) has announced plans to invite the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) to address delays in accrediting new programmes and renewing others run by universities in the country.

The Committee says such delays affect students who may need certificates in programmes offered them for further education.

Speaking to journalists in Sunyani after a sitting, the Chairman of the Committee, James Klutse Avedzi said such discrepancies must be addressed.

“There is the need for us to bring the two bodies together so that we look at where the problem is and go ahead and iron it. So that we don’t examine students on programmes and courses that do not have accreditation. I can say that the delay in granting the courses partly comes from the universities themselves.”

“If you know that the process takes two years, you don’t wait until the accreditation for that course expires before you start the process,” he stated.