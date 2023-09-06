A Political Scientist and International Security Analyst at Leeds Beckett University, Olayinka Ajala, has said that the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) should restrategize its interventions in the Niger coup.

According to him, ECOWAS can resolve the situation in Niger without using force or losing its credibility as an organization.

Niger’s military coup leaders have appointed Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine as prime minister at a time when the international community is seeking to restore constitutional order.

Ajala said this in an interview with Citi News in Accra on Tuesday.

He indicated that the regional bloc made a mistake when it simultaneously imposed sanctions, and that it needs to restrategize by negotiating a short transition period.

“There needs to be a realignment of sanctions. ECOWAS needs to take a step back and restrategize. The sanctions are not obviously affecting the juntas as much as we would have liked,” he said.

“Traditionally, sanctions don’t affect people at the top. So I think that ECOWAS needs to still keep some elements of the sanctions, especially on the junta and their leaders, but they need to release the sanctions affecting people, especially the closure of borders and Nigeria needs to restore electricity,” he stated.