The Management of Zoomlion Ghana Limited has described as unfortunate a directive by the Public Accounts Committee, instructing Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) against renewing contracts with the waste management firm.

During a public accounts committee hearing in Ho, the Chairman of the Committee, James Klutse Avedzi, underscored that Parliament had sanctioned the non-renewal of the waste management company’s contract, citing the absence of discernible benefits.

Responding to the directive, Zoomlion in a statement issued on Thursday, September 21, said, “The Company finds it unfortunate that such a directive will be given regarding our fumigation contracts with MMDAs, whereas the two parties have not been brought together to discuss any contractual issues.

“It is crucial to highlight that Zoomlion Ghana Limited operates with the utmost integrity and professionalism, and we have consistently upheld our contractual obligations with the MMDAs.”

It stated that there has been no adverse report or further queries from PAC suggesting any irregularities with its performance since the committee’s hearing on June 8, 2022.

Zoomlion clarified that the company provided evidence to PAC stressing that it is therefore ‘surprising hearing such damaging reportage from the Chair of PAC’.

“Zoomlion on 8th June 2022 actively participated in a PAC hearing to address questions and provide

comprehensive explanations with evidence regarding the issues raised in the Auditor General’s report. During this

hearing, the company presented substantial evidence to demonstrate our commitment to fulfilling our contractual obligations to the MMDAs.

“Following the PAC hearing, there has been no adverse report or further queries from the PAC suggesting any

irregularities with Zoomlion’s performance. This to us indicates that, the PAC was satisfied with the explanations

and evidence we provided during the hearing. It is therefore surprising to us hearing such damaging reportage from the Chair of the PAC,” Zoomlion stated in its statement.

Zoomlion believes all parties involved should engage in constructive dialogue rather than resorting to actions and pronouncements that have the tendency to tarnish its image.

“We firmly believe that it is in the best interest of and fairness to all parties involved to engage in open and constructive dialogue rather than resorting to actions and pronouncements that may tarnish the image of the

company.

“Over the years, Zoomlion has consistently delivered world-class waste management services to various

MMDAs, resulting in a significant reduction in sanitation-related health issues across the country.

We remain committed to upholding the highest standards of service delivery and compliance with all contractual

obligations. We are open to continued collaboration and dialogue with the relevant authorities to address any

concerns and ensure the continued provision of exceptional waste management services”.

The directive was issued by the PAC Chairman after the Fanteakwa South Municipal Assembly failed to provide the requisite documents to renew its contract with the waste management company.

Furthermore, the committee proposed a comprehensive review of the existing agreement with Zoomlion, considering that numerous Assemblies lack transparency regarding the terms of their contract with the company.

