The National Peace Council (NPC) has called for collaborative efforts to combat growing threats, such as the recent arrest of individuals who are suspected of having ties to Russia’s Wagner mercenary group.

According to the National Peace Council (NPC) the arrest should serve as a wake-up call to security agencies and citizens at large.

The Western Regional Police Command is prosecuting three youth arrested in Diabene in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis after they allegedly held a public durbar wearing and showing the flags of Wagner and Russia.

Speaking to Citi News as Ghana joins the rest of the world to mark International Peace Day, Executive Secretary of the NPC, George Amoh called for collaborative efforts to combat such growing threats.

Omanhene of Asante Asokore and board member of the NPC, Dr. S.K.B Asante, also said Ghana’s recent fallen ranks on the Global Peace Index is a cause for worry as it indicates the country’s use of its resources to deal with conflict rather than developmental projects

He wants a concerted effort amongst stakeholders to deal with protracted conflicts to reverse the trend.

Meanwhile, the Russian Embassy in Ghana has denied any involvement with the leadership of the alleged pro-Russia Wagner mercenary group who were arrested by the police in Takoradi in the Western Region.

The suspects have been identified as Evans, 25, Michael Asiedu, 23, and Ernest Asiedu, 26.

With the help of an alleged sponsor from Australia, the three boys mobilized about 20 youth to launch a military group on the Diabene community park. However, the police arrested them following a tip-off.

In a statement on its page on X, formerly Twitter, the Russian Embassy rejected claims of being involved in the spreading of Russian flags, shirts, and placards among the protestors. It further stated that it has no contact with the possible sponsors of the group.

“It must be emphasized that the Embassy of the Russian Federation in the Republic of Ghana, as well as the other government agencies, have no connections to the abovementioned unauthorized gathering,” the embassy said.