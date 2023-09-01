Samuel Atta Akyea, Chairman of the Committee probing the leaked tape on the plot to oust the Inspector General of Police (IGP), has hinted at plans to allow people at the center of the issue to cross-examine each other.

He gave the hint during the hearing on Thursday and reiterated it in an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM.

“When we evaluate the evidence and realize that there is a need to bring Bugri Naabu back, we will do so. Even now, we have a situation where someone is talking about an original tape. If there is an original tape, and it will enlarge the scope of the interrogation, we will get it, give it to everyone, and enlarge the scope of the interrogation. We don’t want to do a shoddy job. Cross-examination is possible.”

“When there are controversial issues, I am of the view that we have to call the parties back, and they need to talk to each other. And then we will listen to what X said and what Y said, and then we will come to our conclusion and recommendations,” he added.

The committee will continue its public hearing today, Friday, September 1, 2023.

The Director of Operations at the Ghana Police Service, COP George Alex Mensah, who is considered a key witness in the matter, appeared before the committee yesterday to testify about his alleged role in the plot.

His interrogation will continue today.