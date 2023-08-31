Opportunity International Savings and Loans (OISL) is a leading Savings and Loans company licensed by the Bank of Ghana in June 2004.

The institution on 4th August 2023, once again graduated and celebrated 35 young women in its flagship program of providing vocational skills that seek to transform the lives of Street Porters (Kayayei) who live and labour in the markets and streets to make ends meet.

These girls underwent an intensive four-week training on practical vocational skills such as Beading, baking, and Soap making. Since its inception, this program has successfully taken Two Hundred and Two (202) young women through this impactful program with the sole aim of supporting these girls to establish businesses of their own after graduation. As part of the graduation, the girls were equipped with Startup Kits and issued with certificates as well.

The graduation event was to celebrate the lives of these girls who had completed the Four-week intensive program showcasing their dedication to endure to the end against all obstacles. The occasion was graced by Mr. Katey Assem (Board Chairman of OISL), Hajia Azara Abukari-Haroun (Chairperson for the Board Transformation Committee of OISL), Dr. Francis Takyi (Ag. Deputy CEO and Chief Risk Officer of OISL), Bishop Emmanuel Victor Adjei Owiredu, Overseer of Jewels of God Church, Nachinaa Isah Abass, the Dagomba Chief of Accra and other Management staff of OISL.

Hajia Abukari-Haroun, who was the guest speaker for the occasion emphasized on OISL’s commitment to creating a positive impact in the lives of people. She motivated the recipients to embrace their newfound skills gained through the program and to maximize their potentials.

Mr. Katey Assem, in a heartfelt message, expressed his gratitude to the Kayayei Community and the donors (Medicor Foundation) for the program. He appreciated the ladies for taking this transformative step forward, which is a symbol of letting go of their past struggles as kayayei and never to return again. He urged them to embrace the brighter future of hope and success which is not for themselves alone but also for their families.

The kayayei Project is a collaborative effort between Opportunity International Savings and Loans Ltd. and Medicor Foundation which is dedicated to empowering and educating these marginalized kayayei girls. The Medicor Foundation is an independent and charitable foundation that focuses on education, health and social care to contribute to the sustainable improvement of the wellbeing and empowerment of the vulnerable and disadvantaged people in countries in Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as in Eastern Europe.

Out of the Two Hundred and Two (202) ladies who have been trained since the inception of the program, One Hundred and Seventy-Five (175) of them representing 87% are currently utilizing the skills acquired to fend for themselves and their families and Ninety-five (95) of them representing 48% have relocated back to the Northern region for resettlement. These ladies now serve as a living proof of the inherent capabilities present in every marginalized person, showcasing the remarkable possibilities that can be unlocked through appropriate opportunities and support.

Opportunity International Savings and Loans currently has 38 branches serving over 640,500 clients across the country advancing financial inclusion and bringing clients at the base of the pyramid into the mainstream financial services using innovative range of products and services. Opportunity International Savings and Loans Limited is a subsidiary of Opportunity International Global Operations with its Head Office in Chicago, USA.