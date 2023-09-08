A pre-burial service has been held at the Tema Community Centre in Accra, for the late NSMQ Star, James Lutterodt.

James, who was just 19 years old, was a member of the Keta Senior High School team that achieved historic success at the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) in 2021.

The burial service is expected to take place on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at Keta.

James lost his life after a brief illness on July 1 at a hospital in Tema.

During the service, Francis Jackson Ahiable, a close family friend, read a heartfelt tribute on behalf of James’ mother, in which she expressed her profound sorrow and shared her cherished memories of her beloved son.

“You meant everything to me, and you were everything a son could be. You were precious and so wonderful and one in a million. Your future looked promising and good. Your future could have been so beautiful and to be cut off in your prime is a loss that is so hard to bear.”

“Why couldn’t death spare you? You had your whole life ahead of you, but God knows best. James, I miss you and think of you all the time. How I wish I could have you here. Death took you away from my hand but not from my heart and I shed tears when I say your name. There is no one who misses you more than me and I will treasure my memories of you forever because you live in my heart. Rest in peace, my dear son.”