The Member of Parliament (MP) for the North Tongu constituency in Volta Region, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa is offering one month free accommodation for newly posted nurses and midwives in his constituency.

He said that was to provide a conducive welcome package to enable them settle, work and secure permanent accommodation.

“During this one-month period, the newly posted nurses and midwives will also receive free laptops from the MP’s office,” Mr Ablakwa said in a Facebook post on Friday.

He said he was hopeful that the intervention would attract and retain health workers in his constituency, particularly at this time when the country was facing a mass exodus of nurses who are leaving the country for better working conditions abroad.

“I am grateful to the District Health Directorate, and management of Best Care Hotel in Battor, Royal Masito in Mepe and KOYA Lodge in Juapong for this new partnership which would help save lives,” he added.