The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) is not enthused with the number of malpractices recorded so far in the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The West African sub-regional examination scheme in Ghana has over the years been fraught with several irregularities including the smuggling of electronic gadgets into examination halls, leakage of papers, and impersonation of scripts, among others.

Speaking at a press briefing on the conduct of the 2023 WASSCE for school candidates, the head of public affairs for the West African Examinations Council, John K. Kapi disclosed that the culprits have been arrested and will soon be arraigned for further legal actions

“It is sad to note that some of the schools have devised grand schemes for cheating at their examination centres. Information reaching us indicates that some of the schools charge their candidates ranging between GH¢500 and GH¢1000 each to enable them to get assistance during the examination and this practice has given some of the students a certain sense of entitlement, and they want to be allowed their way.”

“Proprietors of some schools have shown open hostility towards our monitoring teams prompting us to call for support from the Ghana Police Service to ensure their safety. And some persons have been arrested for attempting to bribe our personnel to look the other way so that the cheating can go on.”