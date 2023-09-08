In Ghana, as well as many parts of Africa and various regions around the world, STEM careers have historically been predominantly occupied by men. Efforts have been tirelessly made by stakeholders to alter this narrative.

One effective strategy employed by these stakeholders is the promotion of Women in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (WiSTEMGh).

The fifth edition of WiSTEMGh has commenced at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), marking a significant milestone in the endeavour to inspire young girls to explore STEM education.

WiSTEMGh firmly believes that, in today’s rapidly evolving technological landscape, women must actively participate and not be left behind.

This year’s event, operating under the banner “WiSTEMGh KNUST Girls’ Camp 2023,” has brought together 250 talented female students, carefully selected from twenty-eight Senior High Schools in the Ashanti, Western North, and Bono regions, alongside fifty dedicated tutors.

The organizers have chosen KNUST strategically to provide participants with hands-on experience in well-equipped university laboratories, solidifying their partnership with the institution.

During the event’s opening ceremony, a distinguished female professor at KNUST, former Provost of the College of Science, and President of WiSTEMGh, Prof. Mrs. Ibok Oduro emphasized the necessity of exposing young female talents to real-world applications and encouraging more girls to pursue STEM careers.

“The girls’ camp is to stimulate the interest of girls in STEM among other areas and also give them confidence”

In a speech delivered on her behalf, KNUST’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Rita Akosua Dickson, highlighted the critical role of mentorship for women in STEM and the importance of visible role models who can inspire and guide young girls in their STEM journeys. She also called for greater recognition of women’s achievements in STEM to inspire emulation.

“There is a need for mentorship opportunities for women. They need to continue and replicate the WiSTEMGh module of mentorship, where young girls are paired up with women who are already professionals. There is the need to project the achievements of women in STEM so that young girls can see in them the role modules in order to learn from them”.

Prof. Mark Adom Asamoah, an Advisor to the Ministry of Education on STEM education, on his part, emphasized that many females have excelled in STEM careers and stressed the importance of more women considering similar paths to bridge the gender gap in STEM fields.