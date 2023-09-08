A delegation from Dagbon, sent by the King of Dagbon, Ya Na Abubakari II, has signed the book of condolence opened in memory of the late Ga Manye, Naa Dedei Omaedru III.

The delegation presented items including schnapps, 20 boxes of water, and 2,000 Ghana cedis (GH₵2,000) towards the funeral.

The late Ga Manye, Naa Dedei Omaedru III, passed away in December last year and burial rites are expected to commence on October 23.

The Paramount Chief of Sing in the Kumbungu District in the Northern Region and Leader of the Ya-Na delegation, Singlana Alhaji Iddi Lansah Seidu II, expressed his deepest condolences to the Ga state in an interview with Citi News.

“It is always sad to lose a personality in the capacity of the Ga Traditional Paramount Queen Mother. So the whole of the Dagbon state mourns with our brothers the Ga people for the loss of our mother and aunt. We are telling them to take consolation in the fact that it is God who gives, and it is God who takes away.”

“Whoever loves God so much, God also loves that person very much. And we are praying that God will replace her with a better person to uphold the unity of the Ga state,” he stated.