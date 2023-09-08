The Police in Bogoso, in the Western Region, have arrested two robbery suspects for attacking a mining company in the area.

The suspects, Derrick Kwabena and Daniel Ofori alias Denotobe, in the company of six others currently on the run, attacked the mining company and some Police Officers on duty at the site.

The Police responded and succeeded in arresting Derrick Kwabena on the spot while the other accomplices escaped.

Further investigation led to the arrest of suspect Daniel Ofori, who was in a waiting Toyota Hilux pickup vehicle for the rest of the suspects and the booty.

Items retrieved from the suspects include a quantity of gold concentrate in a fertilizer sack, one pistol, one cutlass, five BB cartridges, one Toyota Hilux pickup with registration No. GN 3020-17, and some talisman.

The two suspects are in lawful custody while efforts are underway to arrest the remaining suspects to face justice