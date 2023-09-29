The Ministry of Roads and Highways has announced the temporary opening of the Doli Bridge to traffic.

The bridge, which links the Upper West Region and the southern part of Ghana, was washed away after hours of heavy rain on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

The Minister of Roads and Highways Kwesi Amoako-Attah visited the broken bridge on September 19, 2023, and assured the public that the bridge would be repaired within a week.

Commuters between the southern part of Ghana and the Upper regions had to divert their route through Sawla-Fufulso and Techiman to get to their destination as a result of the damage to the Doli Bridge.

Although boulders and equipment had been transported to the site, work on the bridge was slow to start.

Videos of the temporary opening of the bridge were shared on the Ministry of Roads and Highways’ X (Twitter) handle.