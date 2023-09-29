The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has taken on the ministers concerned with the country’s security for their silence on the alleged brutality meted out to protesters during the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest.

The Commissioner of CHRAJ, Joseph Whittal, said the Ministers of Defence, National Security, and the Interior had not made any statements on the happenings of the protest.

According to him, that lack of communication does not engender public trust and consensus.

Hundreds of demonstrators in the past week gathered in Accra for a three-day anti-governmental protest over the current economic hardship.

The protesters, who were demonstrating against the government’s economic policies and alleged corruption, were met with excessive force from the police on Thursday, September 21. Almost 50 protesters, including journalists, were also arrested.

The incident sparked outrage from some Ghanaians who accused the police of using excessive force against unarmed civilians.

Mr Whittal therefore said in an interview that the police misconducted themselves, stating that “the security agencies [must] get to know that the power to protect the citizens has been given by the citizens. Communicating with them on matters of even national security is even possible; there is nothing wrong with it.”

“But for the Minister for the Interior, Minister of Defence, and Minister of National Security, we have not heard from them in respect of what has gone on. It is a bit unfortunate,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the Accra Regional Police Commander, COP Sayibu Gariba, has been summoned by the Police Management Board (POMAB) to answer questions on the brutalization of protesters of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration by the police.

Citi News sources within the Police Service have revealed that the Police Service has taken a serious view of the matter and has queried COP Gariba and also summoned him to explain what happened.

A full investigation will also be conducted into the incident.

The Police Service has apologized to the public for the inconvenience caused during the three-day protests.

The #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration was organized by a group called Democracy Hub. The group is demanding that the government address the country’s economic problems and investigate allegations of corruption.

The demonstration was held from Thursday, September 21, 2023, to Saturday, September 23. The protesters gathered at the 37 Lorry Station and attempted to march to the Jubilee House, the seat of government.

However, the police stopped the protesters from reaching the Jubilee House.