The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has apprehended a man involved in the alleged sale of counterfeit electricity meters within the Adentan area.

This follows months of intensive investigation by ECG personnel.

The suspect in question, a carpenter by trade, has confessed to being part of an illicit trade that involved the sale of approximately 40 fraudulent electricity meters.

These counterfeit meters were being sold at a price of GHc900 each.

The Accra East Region of the ECG executed this operation in response to information gathered over several months. The intelligence gathering primarily focused on the Adentan New Site area.

The accused carpenter disclosed that he received these fake meters from a local assembly member within his vicinity, who allegedly supplied him with the meters for sale.

He stated that he acquired these counterfeit meters for GHc800 each and subsequently sold them at GHc900, making a profit on each sale.

Paul Assibi Abariga, the General Manager responsible for Legal and Prosecution at ECG, announced that the suspect will be arraigned on September 29, with ongoing efforts to identify and apprehend any potential additional accomplices involved in the operation.

The alleged meter peddler provided further details, revealing that he had been engaged in the unauthorized sale of these counterfeit meters for over seven months and had managed to distribute approximately 40 of them during this period.

This operation marks a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to combat fraudulent activities in the electricity sector. It aims to ensure that consumers receive genuine and reliable meters while holding wrongdoers accountable for their actions.