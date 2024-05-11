Togbe Afede XIV, the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, has expressed concerns about the Bank of Ghana’s (BoG) interest rates.

He stated that the local cedi will continue to suffer adverse consequences as long as the interest rates are kept “unnecessarily high”.

The BoG highlighted that the latest forecasts indicate a potentially elevated trajectory, with factors contributing to possible adjustments in transport fares, utility tariffs, higher fuel prices and the pass-through effects of exchange rate depreciation.

However, Togbe Afede XIV, in his April 11, 2024 piece, said that the cedi will have pass-through effects on other prices, including transport fares, utility tariffs and fuel prices.

“The truth is, all these variables are related. Whilst the policy rate is an important tool of monetary policy, its misuse, as in our case, can have damaging effects. As long as interest rates are kept unnecessarily high, our currency, the cedi, will continue to suffer adverse consequences, with pass-through effects on other prices, including transport fares, utility tariffs and fuel prices.

“Persistent cedi depreciation has been a key factor in our energy (including power) sector problems. We have always felt the need to adjust prices, not because consumers were not paying enough, but because the cedi has been depreciating.”

He expressed scepticism about the BoG’s recent monetary policy rate where it pledged to balance economic stability, stating that economic stability and sustainable high growth will remain elusive as long as interest rates stay astronomically high.

“BOG concluded that their monetary policy rate decision underscores their commitment to balancing economic stability amid persistent “inflationary risks” and supporting the sustainable growth of the economy. But economic stability and sustainable high growth will remain elusive as long as interest rates stay astronomically high,” he stated.

He pointed out that the BoG is in a difficult situation with its negative net worth of GH₵55 billion, emphasizing that it will be hesitant to ensure interest rates fall quickly.

“With a GH₵55 billion negative net worth, BOG is indeed in a quagmire and would be reluctant to see interest rates fall quickly at this critical time when it needs to make more money to survive. And its new tiered Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) system should bring it more free cash for its exploitative and predatory lending activities. This is in addition to its power to print money,” Togbe Afede XIV said.

—-

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital