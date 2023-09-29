The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram constituency, Sam Nartey George, has called out the Electoral Commission (EC) for saying that minors were abusing the guarantor system in the ongoing voter registration exercise.

The EC, during a press conference on September 28, insisted on the use of the Ghana Card as the sole document for identification for voter registration.

During an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, Sam George slammed the electoral management body, accusing it of failing to back its claims with evidence of minors attempting to be captured on the voter roll.

He further lashed out at the EC for engaging in what he believed was “rumour-mongering”.

“Do you believe the EC? The claims they made, did they show any proof or evidence, did they show statistics to back their claims that minors are showing up everywhere? With the greatest of respect, the EC has engaged in a lot of lies, rumours, rumour-mongering, and misinformation. The EC lacks a sense of judgment. How many people have shown up who are minors, and it’s been proven that they are minors? The EC is claiming that it has registered 600,000 people.”

“Out of this figure, how many minors have shown up to be registered? And if the system is able to detect that they are minors, then it tells you that the guarantor system is working. And that the checks and balances put in by the political parties are working. If the minors were slipping through without detection, then you tell me that there’s a problem. But if there’s a system that is able to detect it, common sense will let you know you don’t have a problem,” the MP stated.

He questioned how the Ghana Card can be the sole document for registration when not all eligible Ghanaians have yet to acquire it.

“Explain to me how a card that has not been handed over to all Ghanaians who are eligible, can then be the basis for a proper registration exercise. How wise is that?” he asked.

The EC argued that the use of the Ghana Card as the sole document for identification for voter registration is essential to ensuring the integrity of the electoral roll and the credibility of Ghana’s elections.