The Ministry of Interior has declared Thursday, September 21, as a public holiday to mark the Memorial Day of the first President of Ghana, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

The Interior Ministry, in a statement announcing the Day, emphasised the need for Ghanaians to observe it throughout the country.

The Ministry said, “The general public is hereby informed that Thursday, September 21, which marks Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day, is a Statutory Public Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country”.

This will be the fifth time a holiday has been declared to celebrate the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day since Parliament approved it in 2019.

Until 2019, September 21 each year was celebrated as a Founder’s Day public holiday to remember Ghana’s first president, Kwame Nkrumah, as the founder of modern-day Ghana.

Kwame Nkrumah was born on September 21, 1909, at Nkroful in the Western Region.