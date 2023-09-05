Sonrise Christian High School has come out on top in the second edition of the Asogli State Yam Festival Celebrations inter-school quiz competition.

Sonrise fended off competition from Mawuli School, Ola Senior High, Mawuko Girls, and Wallahs Academy to come first.

Sonrise Christian High, who secured 63 points in the three-round competition, was followed by Mawuli School with 57 points, and then Wallahs Academy with 56 points.

Sonrise Senior High School had previously participated in the National Maths and Science Quiz and holds the record as the only private Senior High School to have made it to the quarter-finals of the prestigious competition, beating the likes of Holy Child Girls and Kumasi High.

Administrator of Sonrise Christian High, Joseph Dzamesi, expressed his sincere gratitude to the Asogli State for the initiative to include an academic exercise in the celebration of the traditional festival and also to open the competition up to private schools to also participate.

“I just want to congratulate team Sonrise for this historic victory. This will be the first time a private school has been invited to such a competition, and as is our motto, ‘if it must be done, it must be done well,’ our people went to work when we got the invite, and the result is what we all see,” Dzamesi said.

He further noted, “I would also like to appreciate the Asogli state for being very inclusive in inviting private schools to also participate in the competition. This shows that if given the chance, private schools, given the opportunity, would contribute to growing the next generation.”

The celebration of the Asogli State Yam Festival coincides with the celebration of the 20th-year reign of Togbe Afede XIV on the throne.