The Ghana National Service Personnel Association (NASPA) is urging the National Service Scheme (NSS) to pay the arrears of its members.

The Secretariat owes its personnel two months’ allowances, a situation that is causing them hardship.

The institution recently increased the allowances of beneficiaries from GHS559 to GHS713 to help them cope with the economic hardships they are facing.

However, it is yet to pay the two months’ allowances of NSS personnel across Ghana.

Speaking to Citi News, President of the La Nkwantanang group, Oppong Siaw, said NSS personnel are bearing the brunt of the delay in the payment of allowances.

He noted that although the Executive Director of the NSS had promised to pay the personnel a few weeks ago, they had still not received their payment, which is adversely affecting them as most of them have to borrow money to be able to go about their daily activities.

“On August 18, there was an event where the Executive Director, Osei Assibey, was present and some of the service personnel asked him when the arrears would be paid. He made it clear that permission had been granted for the arrears to be disbursed to our various e-zwich accounts and that we should be expecting it last week.”

“However, as of now, the personnel have still not been paid. The personnel are hungry and tired because they feel that their work has been in vain. Most of them are just borrowing money for transportation and food,” he said.