Three school children have died within a week after drowning in a river while crossing to school at Mankranso in the Ahafo Ano South West District of the Ashanti Region.

The victims were said to have fallen into the Mankra River, where a makeshift log had been placed to help commuters, including school children, cross to their destinations.

Two pupils drowned in the river on Monday, September 4, 2023, after a junior high school student also died in a similar incident on August 31, 2023.

The bodies were recovered and deposited at the morgue after traditional authorities in the area performed some rituals.

District Chief Executive for Ahafo Ano South West, Joseph Frimpong Bonsu, confirmed the incident and told Citi News that measures are being put in place to construct a footbridge to prevent similar incidents in the future.

“We had a makeshift log that we used to cross the river, but the children lived in a certain village and they were coming to school. When they got to the river, they fell from the log into the water. The bodies are at the mortuary and we have made contact with the families. We are having a meeting today and we have taken measures to ensure that this incident does not happen again,” he said.