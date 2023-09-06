Eleven staunch members of the opposition National Democratic Congress who were appointed to serve as National Executives Committee members have officially been sworn into office.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the party’s headquarters on Wednesday, September 6, 2023.

The eleven executives who have officially been outdoored include Professor Joshua Alabi as Vice Chairman, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah as Director of Elections for the Party, and Edudzi Tamakloe taking the position of Director of Legal Affairs.

Addressing the party members at the ceremony, the National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah while charging the New executives to be up to the task, also mentioned that any plan to resist the will of citizens for a change in government will not be tolerated.

“Comrades, you are rising up today as patrons and the work you are going to do is daunting, but we trust that you will be able to live up to the challenge. There is no way you can constitute a governing team that will represent everybody, and we know there are shortcomings in this composition, but we are appealing to our party’s rank and file that this is a call to duty and not an honour. Wherever you are, you can find a way to help achieve the same purpose whether you are sworn in today or not.”