The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has rejected claims made by Alan Kyerematen for his withdrawal from the flagbearership race.

Kyerematen, who emerged third in the Special Delegates’ Conference, was expected to be one of the five candidates participating in the November 4 presidential primaries.

However, he withdrew from the polls, citing alleged intimidation of his supporters and manipulation of the election in favour of one candidate.

In response, the Deputy General Secretary of the NPP, Haruna Mohammed, in an interview with Citi News dismissed Mr. Kyerematen’s claims.

“The party has received a letter from him, through the chairman of the elections committee. The elections committee has confirmed to us that they have received the letter. And I don’t think the content is different from what is put out in the media.

“His decision to withdraw is not something the party is happy about, we believe everybody competing with ideas, for him to withdraw at this stage is not something the party is happy about. But this is his personal decision he has taken, I think he has the constitutional right to do so, and we take it in good faith”.

“The party disagrees that it has skewed the election, because the provisions of the party, clearly indicate those who are supposed to be delegates to the elections. The delegates to the election have been predetermined.

“These are delegates selected from the party’s constitution. So it will be very difficult for us to accept that it is skewed. The party has not given the power to anybody or supported anybody, we gave a fairground to aspirants to be selected as part of the five,” the Deputy General Secretary of the NPP.

However, the party in a statement acknowledged receipt of Kyerematen’s letter dated September 5, 2023.

The party stated that the Elections Committee and the Disciplinary Committee have “initiated comprehensive investigations into all reported incidents of violations and infractions” that are alleged to have occurred in the super delegates election.