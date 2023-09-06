The government has commissioned premix fuel automation machines to dispense fuel to fisherfolk in Elmina in the Central Region.

Speaking at the commissioning of the Premix fuel automation project in Elmina, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, said the issue of corruption and protocol distribution of premix fuel across the country will be a thing of the past with the introduction of the automation system.

The Vice President further noted that the introduction of automated machines will also help reduce hoarding in the fishing sector.

Dr. Bawumia noted that the fishing industry has been a reliable source of employment for the majority of

coastal dwellers thus the need to streamline their activities.

The Vice President noted that the move will also increase consistency in the fish value chain.

He said Ghana’s digitization agenda has impacted the activities of the fisherfolk in Elmina with the introduction of automated machines to distribute premix fuel thus streamlining the activities of fishers.

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia indicated that the government is bent on addressing these challenges with the introduction of automated machines to distribute premix fuel to fishers, adding that it will reduce corruption and increase accessibility.

“Our critics have nothing to do with the economy. It will take them some time to understand it. But today they have seen the positive impact of digitization which cuts across all sectors, especially on the lives of our fisherfolk We’re increasing revenues in all sectors. The Ghanaian fishing industry is an essential sector of the economy, and it employs thousands of people. The fishing sector has seen a lot of challenges over the years.”

“Access to premix, hoarding, and protocol distribution among other things have been the challenges confronting the premix sector, but with the introduction of the automated system, we have curtailed that practice. The automated premix dispensing system will address the challenges confronting the sector and increase its yield. All canoes are registered and fishermen are given cards to use for the premix,” Dr Mahamudu Bawumia noted.

Fisheries Minister Mavis Hawa Koomson believes the introduction of the premix fuel automation will reduce government subsidies while urging fisherfolk to support the initiative by the government.”

“The introduction of the premix automation will reduce government subsidies, and we will ensure fair and transparent distribution of fuel to all fishermen. With the introduction of this system we have completely taken away middlemen in the distribution of premix,” the Minister said.

However, some fisherfolk shared divergent views of the initiative, with some being of the view that the automation of the system will not prevent diversion and hoarding.