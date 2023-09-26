R&B superstar Usher will headline the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show in Las Vegas, Nevada, on February 11, 2024.

The announcement comes after Usher’s residency at the Park MGM Hotel in Las Vegas was extended.

Known in real life as Usher Terry Raymond IV, Usher is one of the biggest stars of the late 1990s and 2000s, with multi-platinum hits including “You Make Me Wanna,” “Pop Ya Collar,” “Yeah!,” “Burn,” and “Confessions Pt II.”

He previously played the Super Bowl in 2011, as a special guest of the Black Eyed Peas. His participation in the Super Bowl halftime show is the latest result of the National Football League’s partnership with Jay-Z’s entertainment agency Roc Nation.

Jay-Z has praised Usher as “the ultimate artist and showman,” and said he is “beyond excited” to see Usher perform on the Super Bowl stage.

Usher has said he is “honoured” to headline the Super Bowl halftime show and is planning a show that will be “unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before.”

He has also hinted that he may bring special guests to share the stage with him.

The Super Bowl halftime show is one of the most-watched television events in the world, with over 100 million viewers tuning in each year.